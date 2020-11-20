Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 120.44 points or 2.05% at 5758.63 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.68%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.04%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.98%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.91%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.77%), Oil India Ltd (down 0.76%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.46%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 11.66%), Adani Gas Ltd (up 3.99%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 2.74%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 194.55 or 0.45% at 43794.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.55 points or 0.36% at 12817.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 116.33 points or 0.72% at 16175.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.75 points or 0.78% at 5504.73.

On BSE,1429 shares were trading in green, 1221 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

