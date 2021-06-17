Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 19.85 points or 0.28% at 7120.85 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.76%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.96%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.93%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 0.83%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 0.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 0.56%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.48%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.22%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.14%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 0.64%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.57%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 151.42 or 0.29% at 52350.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.25 points or 0.33% at 15716.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.92 points or 0.23% at 25071.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.51 points or 0.22% at 7816.49.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1137 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)