Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 119.95 points or 1.57% at 7742.35 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (up 5.4%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.75%), and Oil India Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 4.76%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 4.47%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.06%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 34.06 or 0.06% at 57141.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.6 points or 0.01% at 17028.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 515.97 points or 1.84% at 27555.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 88.86 points or 1.03% at 8565.13.

On BSE,709 shares were trading in green, 2192 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

