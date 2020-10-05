Escorts Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 October 2020.

Escorts Ltd lost 4.27% to Rs 1229 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd tumbled 4.06% to Rs 378.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60009 shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd crashed 3.95% to Rs 2159.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19964 shares in the past one month.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd corrected 3.95% to Rs 18.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd slipped 3.52% to Rs 2980. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 418 shares in the past one month.

