Federal Bank Ltd soars 1.22%, up for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.1, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.35% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% slide in NIFTY and a 2.05% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.1, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17485.35. The Sensex is at 58985.44, up 0.98%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 8.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39920.45, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 172.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 133.4, up 1.33% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 43.35% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% slide in NIFTY and a 2.05% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)