Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 124.79 points or 2.22% at 5485.02 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (down 6.47%), Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 5.4%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.64%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.82%),Federal Bank Ltd (down 3.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 3.55%), Reliance Capital Ltd (down 3.38%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (down 3.34%), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (down 3.22%), and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 3%).

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (up 3.61%), Max Financial Services Ltd (up 2.2%), and PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 1.65%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 594.74 or 1.47% at 39927.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 158.6 points or 1.33% at 11730.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 81.27 points or 0.54% at 15009.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.91 points or 0.38% at 5006.76.

On BSE,959 shares were trading in green, 1504 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

