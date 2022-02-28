Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 41.83 points or 0.53% at 7848.67 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 5.46%), JM Financial Ltd (down 4.82%),AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.16%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 2.94%),HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (down 2.8%), BF Investment Ltd (down 2.36%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 2.31%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 2.11%), and Axis Bank Ltd (down 2.1%).

On the other hand, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (up 11.79%), Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 6.63%), and Computer Age Management Services Ltd (up 4.62%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157 or 0.28% at 56015.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.4 points or 0.34% at 16715.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.37 points or 0.33% at 26538.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.49 points or 0.15% at 8111.68.

On BSE,1916 shares were trading in green, 1435 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

