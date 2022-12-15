Fineotex Chemical Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 December 2022.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd tumbled 7.69% to Rs 260.65 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40857 shares in the past one month.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd lost 5.81% to Rs 692. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd crashed 5.76% to Rs 1.31. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 232.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 304.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd pared 5.72% to Rs 56.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell 4.95% to Rs 18.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

