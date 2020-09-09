Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.70% to Rs 380.54 crore

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 68.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.70% to Rs 380.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1048.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.380.541048.45-9.292.58-50.659.10-67.61-8.72-68.39-14.94

