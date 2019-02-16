Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 44.60% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 54.11% in the September 2018 quarter
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects bags multiple orders worth Rs 273.92 crore
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
DRA Homes felicitates the unsung heroes of the construction industry
Petron Engineering Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 48.32 croreNet profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects rose 44.60% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 48.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.3237.53 29 OPM %16.1011.67 -PBDT6.813.87 76 PBT5.693.32 71 NP4.022.78 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU