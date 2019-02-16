JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.97% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 44.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 48.32 crore

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects rose 44.60% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 48.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.3237.53 29 OPM %16.1011.67 -PBDT6.813.87 76 PBT5.693.32 71 NP4.022.78 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 10:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements