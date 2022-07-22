Volumes spurt at MOIL Ltd counter

MOIL Ltd registered volume of 20.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72385 shares

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2022.

MOIL Ltd registered volume of 20.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72385 shares. The stock rose 8.62% to Rs.161.30. Volumes stood at 67377 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 249.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.52% to Rs.162.05. Volumes stood at 8.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd notched up volume of 50653 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4806 shares. The stock rose 4.52% to Rs.2,818.00. Volumes stood at 8516 shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd recorded volume of 61.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.28% to Rs.542.95. Volumes stood at 9.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd clocked volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21636 shares. The stock gained 4.78% to Rs.8,600.00. Volumes stood at 21218 shares in the last session.

