GIC Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lupin Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2021.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd lost 7.53% to Rs 157.1 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72296 shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd tumbled 6.87% to Rs 978. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89236 shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd crashed 4.64% to Rs 304.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28691 shares in the past one month.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped 3.66% to Rs 825.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81495 shares in the past one month.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd fell 3.39% to Rs 544.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

