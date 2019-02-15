Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Falls 4.27%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.48%

Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 4.72% fall in BSE Healthcare and 1.39% drop in the SENSEX

Ltd lost 4.27% today to trade at Rs 582.25. The BSE Healthcare is down 1.48% to quote at 13540.71. The is down 4.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 2.91% and lost 2.64% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went down 5.64 % over last one year compared to the 4.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 4.72% fall in and 1.39% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36177 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26029 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 711.55 on 10 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 483.6 on 30 May 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)