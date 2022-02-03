Godrej Consumer Products Ltd continues to see good buying

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 924.95, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.32% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.52% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37581.5, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 72.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

