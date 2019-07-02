Volumes spurt at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 79.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.03 lakh shares

Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, ICRA Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 July 2019.

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 79.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.21% to Rs.50.60. Volumes stood at 13.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd saw volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21415 shares. The stock dropped 3.31% to Rs.201.75. Volumes stood at 9918 shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd saw volume of 3.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45542 shares. The stock increased 0.67% to Rs.1,053.70. Volumes stood at 85024 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd notched up volume of 43.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.53 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.98% to Rs.975.90. Volumes stood at 17.46 lakh shares in the last session.

ICRA Ltd saw volume of 5581 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock dropped 4.56% to Rs.3,017.10. Volumes stood at 205 shares in the last session.

