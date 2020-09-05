Govind Poy Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.11% to Rs 1.09 croreNet Loss of Govind Poy Oxygen reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.11% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.091.82 -40 OPM %-18.351.65 -PBDT-0.220.01 PL PBT-0.28-0.04 -600 NP-0.28-0.05 -460
