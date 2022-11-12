JUST IN
Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 244.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.55% to Rs 1447.45 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 244.67% to Rs 768.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 223.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.55% to Rs 1447.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 885.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1447.45885.01 64 OPM %54.7944.04 -PBDT840.92337.24 149 PBT659.94153.11 331 NP768.83223.06 245

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

