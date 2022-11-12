Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 244.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter
Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers midsize gas carrier 'Jag Vijaya'
Great Eastern Shipping Company completes trials with biofuel blend
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 2006 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lyall'
-
Sales rise 63.55% to Rs 1447.45 croreNet profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 244.67% to Rs 768.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 223.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.55% to Rs 1447.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 885.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1447.45885.01 64 OPM %54.7944.04 -PBDT840.92337.24 149 PBT659.94153.11 331 NP768.83223.06 245
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU