Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 244.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.55% to Rs 1447.45 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 244.67% to Rs 768.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 223.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.55% to Rs 1447.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 885.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1447.45885.0154.7944.04840.92337.24659.94153.11768.83223.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)