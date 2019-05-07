Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.28% to Rs 965.56 croreNet profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company reported to Rs 148.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 419.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 965.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 752.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 210.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.05% to Rs 3506.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2995.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales965.56752.72 28 3506.242995.47 17 OPM %31.472.36 -34.8133.18 - PBDT236.43-60.45 LP 954.50627.98 52 PBT46.25-249.86 LP 181.85-140.69 LP NP148.47-419.10 LP -21.45-210.49 90
