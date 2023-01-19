Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 59.93 points or 1.62% at 3632.72 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.07%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 4.58%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 2.45%),NHPC Ltd (down 2.02%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 1.31%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.21%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.1%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.08%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.99%).

On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.01%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.69%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.45%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 148.27 or 0.24% at 60897.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.85 points or 0.22% at 18125.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.45 points or 0.08% at 28818.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.85 points or 0.12% at 8979.25.

On BSE,1547 shares were trading in green, 1867 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

