JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Raunaq EPC International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 84.28% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net loss of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.28% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.479.35 -84 OPM %-18.37-0.21 -PBDT-0.270.23 PL PBT-0.480.02 PL NP-0.480.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU