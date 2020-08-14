Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 84.28% to Rs 1.47 croreNet loss of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.28% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.479.35 -84 OPM %-18.37-0.21 -PBDT-0.270.23 PL PBT-0.480.02 PL NP-0.480.02 PL
