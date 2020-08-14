Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.28% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net loss of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.28% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.479.35-18.37-0.21-0.270.23-0.480.02-0.480.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)