Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Progrex Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Presha Metallurgical reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Morgan Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Dynamic Microsteppers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Krishna Ventures reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU