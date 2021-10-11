Kridhan Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Narayani Steels Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, MBL Infrastructures Ltd and Shubham Polyspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 October 2021.

Kridhan Infra Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 5.78 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54865 shares in the past one month.

Narayani Steels Ltd lost 9.87% to Rs 28.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68313 shares in the past one month.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd tumbled 6.57% to Rs 986. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3145 shares in the past one month.

MBL Infrastructures Ltd slipped 5.04% to Rs 22.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21042 shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 136.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13038 shares in the past one month.

