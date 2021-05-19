Happiest Minds rises on executing project for Coca Cola United

Happiest Minds Technologies rose 2.62% to Rs 767.75 after the IT solutions company announced that it has successfully executed a digital transformation project for Coca Cola Bottling Company United.

The order is for streamlining Coca Cola United's order management with robotic process automation (RPA) in Microsoft Power Automate. The new, simplified process frees the dedicated CRM agent, allowing orders from all channels, such as inbound and outbound call center agents, field service sales representatives at customer sites, and via a customer self-service portal.

UsingPower Virtual Agents, Happiest Minds helped the company developed a bot that served as an intelligent front end to the new solution. Power Automate was used to drive the entire process. And by interoperating with other Azure services, such as Azure Key Vault, the system was able to securely access both internal and external systems and orchestrate the entire order process, from purchase order to reconciliation, in SAP.

Huzefa Saifee, chief technology officer, Digital Business Services of Happiest Minds said, "Our team collaborated well, and the synergies led to the deployment of one of a kind solution, leading to realization of business benefits for our customers. We at Happiest Minds work as a partner with each of our customers in their digital journey and deliver solutions tailormade to the requirement of the respective customers."

Happiest Minds Technologies enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. The IT company's consolidated net profit fell 14.5% to Rs 36.05 crore on 14.5% increase in revenue to Rs 220.71 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

