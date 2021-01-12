SSWL on a roll after robust Q3 earnings

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) rose 2.92% to Rs 666.95 after the company's net profit soared 4.57 times to Rs 28.75 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 6.29 crore in Q3 FY20.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 52.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 524.54 crore in Q3 FY21.

Total expenses rose 46.31% to Rs 497.33 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 339.92 crore in Q3 FY20. Profit before tax in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 31 crore, increasing by 4.17 times from Rs 7.43 crore in Q3 FY20.

SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

