Hemadri Cements standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.97% to Rs 18.39 crore

Net profit of Hemadri Cements declined 44.44% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.97% to Rs 18.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.3925.53 -28 OPM %12.0712.53 -PBDT2.173.13 -31 PBT1.612.87 -44 NP1.152.07 -44

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 14:27 IST

