Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 32.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.71% to Rs 26.64 croreNet profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 32.08% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.71% to Rs 26.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.6416.68 60 OPM %6.688.39 -PBDT2.031.70 19 PBT1.951.63 20 NP1.401.06 32
