Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 32.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 32.08% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.71% to Rs 26.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.6416.686.688.392.031.701.951.631.401.06

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)