Business Standard

Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 257.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 2034.80 crore

Net loss of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 257.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 64.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 2034.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2580.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2034.802580.14 -21 OPM %-5.8514.29 -PBDT-337.85127.33 PL PBT-369.8393.26 PL NP-257.8564.43 PL

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 17:22 IST

