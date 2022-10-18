ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 1.4%, gains for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 897.6, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.09% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% drop in NIFTY and a 2.05% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 897.6, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17485.35. The Sensex is at 58985.44, up 0.98%. ICICI Bank Ltd has dropped around 0.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39920.45, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 901.15, up 1.74% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 20.09% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% drop in NIFTY and a 2.05% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)