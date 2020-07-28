IDBI Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 159.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income decline 3.80% to Rs 4903.80 croreNet profit of IDBI Bank reported to Rs 159.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3821.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 3.80% to Rs 4903.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5097.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income4903.805097.72 -4 OPM %51.69-50.99 -PBDT463.93-5400.79 LP PBT463.93-5400.79 LP NP159.14-3821.26 LP
