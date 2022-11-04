Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 278.12% to Rs 14.86 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 278.12% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.863.9336.74-24.685.95-0.645.42-1.285.34-0.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)