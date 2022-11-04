Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 278.12% to Rs 14.86 croreNet profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 278.12% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.863.93 278 OPM %36.74-24.68 -PBDT5.95-0.64 LP PBT5.42-1.28 LP NP5.34-0.36 LP
