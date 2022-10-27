JUST IN
Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.18% to Rs 82.47 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries rose 37.73% to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.18% to Rs 82.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales82.4757.20 44 OPM %19.7323.62 -PBDT17.2813.53 28 PBT15.2212.77 19 NP13.589.86 38

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:56 IST

