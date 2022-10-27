Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.18% to Rs 82.47 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries rose 37.73% to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.18% to Rs 82.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.82.4757.2019.7323.6217.2813.5315.2212.7713.589.86

