Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.60% in the June 2022 quarter
Sigachi Industries forays into human nutritional biz
Healthcare stocks rise
Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.28% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 44.18% to Rs 82.47 croreNet profit of Sigachi Industries rose 37.73% to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.18% to Rs 82.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales82.4757.20 44 OPM %19.7323.62 -PBDT17.2813.53 28 PBT15.2212.77 19 NP13.589.86 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU