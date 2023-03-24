Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 230.35 points or 0.83% at 28051.34 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.4%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 2.79%),Onward Technologies Ltd (up 2.15%),Mastek Ltd (up 1.99%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 1.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were FCS Software Solutions Ltd (up 1.91%), LTI Mindtree Ltd (up 1.8%), ASM Technologies Ltd (up 1.59%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.34%), and Cyient Ltd (up 1.31%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.82%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.2%), and NELCO Ltd (down 1.15%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 28.22 or 0.05% at 57897.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.9 points or 0.23% at 17037.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.28 points or 0.19% at 27089.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 27.88 points or 0.33% at 8508.27.

On BSE,1359 shares were trading in green, 1326 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

