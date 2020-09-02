Information Technology stocks gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 181.04 points or 1.01% at 18069.2 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NIIT Ltd (up 5.35%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 4.99%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.43%),D-Link India Ltd (up 4.41%),Mastek Ltd (up 4.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were eClerx Services Ltd (up 4.16%), CESC Ventures Ltd (up 3.64%), Subex Ltd (up 3.45%), Mindtree Ltd (up 3.31%), and Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 2.45%).

On the other hand, 3i Infotech Ltd (down 5%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (down 4.98%), and AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 1.49%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 68.32 or 0.18% at 38969.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.5 points or 0.28% at 11502.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 145.97 points or 1.01% at 14559.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.61 points or 0.71% at 4934.83.

On BSE,1241 shares were trading in green, 577 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

