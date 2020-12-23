Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 71.74 points or 3.14% at 2352.88 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 5.92%), Sobha Ltd (up 4.27%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.16%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.95%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.26%), DLF Ltd (up 1.48%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.69%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.08%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 188.77 or 0.41% at 46195.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.95 points or 0.32% at 13509.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 266.19 points or 1.56% at 17383.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.89 points or 1.26% at 5782.86.

On BSE,1569 shares were trading in green, 497 were trading in red and 65 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)