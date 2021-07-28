Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd and Aarti Drugs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2021.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd tumbled 12.29% to Rs 730.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64819 shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd crashed 6.79% to Rs 450.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Coffee Ltd lost 6.27% to Rs 220.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd fell 6.08% to Rs 302. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25674 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd dropped 5.82% to Rs 678. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42521 shares in the past one month.

