Volumes jump at D B Corp Ltd counter

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 May 2021.

D B Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 40803 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12533 shares. The stock increased 3.86% to Rs.90.15. Volumes stood at 12184 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd recorded volume of 7.73 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.44% to Rs.339.20. Volumes stood at 79636 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55214 shares. The stock gained 5.21% to Rs.103.00. Volumes stood at 97742 shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd saw volume of 784 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 299 shares. The stock dropped 3.79% to Rs.6,468.70. Volumes stood at 575 shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94486 shares. The stock gained 11.39% to Rs.109.00. Volumes stood at 24390 shares in the last session.

