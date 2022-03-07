J K Cements Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Arvind Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd and Bank of Baroda are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2022.

J K Cements Ltd lost 11.75% to Rs 2328.3 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4537 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd crashed 10.25% to Rs 104.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd tumbled 10.02% to Rs 1505.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14456 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd dropped 8.80% to Rs 602.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93639 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Baroda slipped 8.61% to Rs 91.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

