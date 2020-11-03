Volumes soar at National Fertilizer Ltd counter

National Fertilizer Ltd clocked volume of 26.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares

IIFL Finance Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 November 2020.

National Fertilizer Ltd clocked volume of 26.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.18% to Rs.32.10. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 21.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.37% to Rs.80.50. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 266.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.17% to Rs.436.00. Volumes stood at 29.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 6.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.39% to Rs.552.00. Volumes stood at 99955 shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd saw volume of 43.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.89% to Rs.46.55. Volumes stood at 15.6 lakh shares in the last session.

