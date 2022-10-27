Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net profit of Rs 140.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 140.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
