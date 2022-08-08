BASF India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Force Motors Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 August 2022.

BASF India Ltd surged 7.30% to Rs 3139.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3070 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd soared 6.77% to Rs 1118.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4964 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd spiked 6.43% to Rs 2125.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36826 shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd exploded 6.09% to Rs 303.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose 6.01% to Rs 8.12. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 235.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 110.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

