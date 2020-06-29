Krishna Capital & Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.10 croreKrishna Capital & Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.30 -67 0.400.60 -33 OPM %043.33 -17.5030.00 - PBDT00.15 -100 0.070.20 -65 PBT00.15 -100 0.070.20 -65 NP00.15 -100 0.060.15 -60
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
