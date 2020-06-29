Krishna Capital & Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Krishna Capital & Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.100.300.400.60043.3317.5030.0000.150.070.2000.150.070.2000.150.060.15

