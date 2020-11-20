Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Ashok Leyland Ltd and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2020.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Ashok Leyland Ltd and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd tumbled 9.55% to Rs 9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd crashed 5.70% to Rs 33.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup lost 5.05% to Rs 1030. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashok Leyland Ltd slipped 4.75% to Rs 90.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd plummeted 4.68% to Rs 39.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)