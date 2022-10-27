PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 11.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 1684.41 croreNet profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 11.66% to Rs 262.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 235.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 1684.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1583.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1684.411583.32 6 OPM %78.2784.40 -PBDT353.61304.63 16 PBT340.43291.20 17 NP262.63235.21 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU