PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 11.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 11.66% to Rs 262.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 235.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 1684.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1583.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

