Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 16.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 60.64 croreNet profit of Premier Explosives declined 16.77% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 60.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.6455.06 10 OPM %11.8912.28 -PBDT6.026.23 -3 PBT3.633.79 -4 NP2.583.10 -17
