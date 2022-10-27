Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 16.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 60.64 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives declined 16.77% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 60.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.60.6455.0611.8912.286.026.233.633.792.583.10

