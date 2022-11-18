LTIMindtree establishes new digital experience centre in Hyderabad

LTIMindtree has further expanded its Hyderabad operations by setting up a new, state-of-the art digital experience centre in the city.

This new, 100,000 sq. ft. centre will have the capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 professionals. Designed as a modern agile workplace to provide a superior, collaborative working experience, the centre will drive cutting-edge research and innovation in leveraging the power of digital to help LTIMindtree's global clients deliver unique customer experiences.

Equipped with the latest technology and automation capabilities, the centre will enable clients to rapidly envision, prototype and implement disruptive digital solutions that meet the needs of tomorrow.

Located in HITEC City, the centre highlights the rich culture, heritage, and modern outlook of Hyderabad. The company employs over 16,000 employees in the city and has more than doubled its headcount in the city in the last one year alone.

