M M Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Winsome Textile Industries Ltd and Forbes & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2020.

M M Forgings Ltd soared 17.86% to Rs 305.8 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8112 shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd spiked 13.24% to Rs 126.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 473.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd surged 12.51% to Rs 62.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26719 shares in the past one month.

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd spurt 10.68% to Rs 14.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 463 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2104 shares in the past one month.

Forbes & Company Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 1352.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1970 shares in the past one month.

