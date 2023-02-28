Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, Foseco India Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2023.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, Foseco India Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2023.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd spiked 18.27% to Rs 23.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 52814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27179 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd soared 11.16% to Rs 183.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2886 shares in the past one month.

Foseco India Ltd surged 10.14% to Rs 2213.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 257 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd advanced 9.82% to Rs 12.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11512 shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd rose 9.79% to Rs 4.82. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65075 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)