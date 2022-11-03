Manali Petrochemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Motors-DVR, Jai Corp Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Voltas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2022.

Tata Motors-DVR, Jai Corp Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Voltas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2022.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 9.78% to Rs 84.4 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56816 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR crashed 9.09% to Rs 230.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd lost 8.43% to Rs 164.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd slipped 6.59% to Rs 11.19. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Voltas Ltd fell 5.18% to Rs 863.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90789 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)