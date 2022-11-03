Volumes soar at Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd counter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 362.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.35 lakh shares

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 November 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 362.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.46% to Rs.219.65. Volumes stood at 53 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 20.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.716.45. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 23.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.33% to Rs.650.40. Volumes stood at 8.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd clocked volume of 8.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80569 shares. The stock lost 4.63% to Rs.931.30. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 6.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84388 shares. The stock dropped 4.82% to Rs.1,866.10. Volumes stood at 45890 shares in the last session.

