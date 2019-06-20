Manappuram Finance acquires 92.6% stake in Manappuram Comptech & Consultants

Manappuram announced the completion of acquisition of 92.6% of Shares of by way of purchase of 25000 shares at Rs.365.37/- per share, for the total consideration of Rs 91.34 lakh.

The acquisition of remaining 7.4% (2000 Shares) is in process and will be completed by 31 August, 2019.

